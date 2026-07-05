Witerati | Much ado about Marta, Mbappe & midnight viewing

This is that time of year when the life of Couch Potatoes swings between both ends of the spectrum — FIFA World Cup and Wimbledon. All that falls in between isn’t perhaps life.

From Mbappe’s bursts of brilliance to Messi’s magic, football stars are drawing fans into living rooms. (AP)

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Given the times we live in, football fans are dipping into the digital ecosystem like never before. Gen Z is lapping up the best of all worlds — live streaming to meme mania on digital platforms to clubbing and pubbing at malls and multiplexes.

Soccer season 2026 has tossed its own craziness, chaos and challenges for fans. The main being the midsummer midnight challenge. The disparity in time zones means fandom is navigating new nap narratives — battling and balancing midnight-viewing sleep deficits with morning office-hour grogginess.

The living room is the new bedroom. Clock, sock and apparel. Sleepless in shuffle, football fans, geriatric gentry to Gen Z, are undeterred, unfazed.

The nation’s living rooms are staging demeanours and dispositions, propensities and positions not to be witnessed in normal times.

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{{^usCountry}} It’s not only soccer’s Poster Boys vying for positions. There is a war for vantage positions unfolding offline on couches. A chase for the chaise lounge with the most strategic position near the idiot box. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It’s not only soccer’s Poster Boys vying for positions. There is a war for vantage positions unfolding offline on couches. A chase for the chaise lounge with the most strategic position near the idiot box. {{/usCountry}}

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Indeed a season of upsets. On centre-courts and couches. Indeed, a field day for underdogs unfolding upsets — Paraguay pummelling Germany, Cabo Verde holding Spain to a draw, and Morocco marching past The Netherlands.

There are also temperamental upsets galore in the camps of Couch Potatoes. Mood upsets, food upsets.

Swiggy or Zomato deliveries of pizzas and pastas not arriving in time to swallow the Uruguay upset. Fandom’s bellies battling knockouts from butter chicken or burger bingeing.

The curious case of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dreamless-ness’.

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Wimbledon & wardrobes

For Couch Potatoes with propensities towards scrolling e-shopping portals during sports breaks, there’s a new dilemma. To stare at catalogues or the centre-court. Move over, Myntra. Move in, Marta.

Marta Kostyuk is the new muse. Sartorially speaking, too. The Ukrainian player is the new Poster Girl of court and couture. By bringing to Wimbledon her customised bridal-inspired attire boasting ballet-core, she has made Myntra-scrolling such a bore.

Her Wilson-designed Wimbledon wardrobe is meant to imbue a softer aesthetic to a player profile that’s athletic. A miniature version of her wedding dress, it has been fashioned with frills befitting a ballerina silhouette. The ballerina core was brought into play when she trounced Nadia Podoroska in the first round.

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The Couch Potatoes are faced with a dire dilemma. To watch Mbappe do the ball swirl or Marta do the ballerina twirl.

The curious case of ‘Honey, I shrunk the kits’.

chetnakeer@yahoo.com