Witerati | Trends, trivia & throwback tizzy

The start of a year brings its own overload every season. 2026 comes riding both sentimental and sensory overloads. Tweeple have been bombarded with trivia and texts about how the turn of the year spells the completion of a quarter of a century. Whether or not you were on a year-end journey to some exotic locale, you were swamped with sentimental trivia on how the journey of the century’s first quarter has been. New Year, in earlier times, would start with a simple diary. (Shutterstock)

2026 tossed up another teaser of overload in 2025 itself. Even before 2026 had been ushered in, social media had been bombarded by a trend — “2026 is the new 2016”.

This trend started seeping into social media posts in December 2025. By January, it had spiralled into a movement sparked by a TikToker.

The TikToker touted January 1 as the Great Meme Reset. It was the moment of revisiting the social media existence of 2016, the season that serenaded silliness and celebrated playfulness over poise.

Voila! Viral-dom worked its wonder. The TikTok trend is everywhere. Left, right and centre. The New Year is seeing Tweeple travelling back in time to 2016. Fashion to food, throwback moments from 2016 have sparked a sensory overload.

From Selena Gomez’s messy bun moment to Kylie Jenner’s bubblegum-pink hair fad, from Lily Collins’ skinny jeans swag to Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday’s photo dump high on animal filters, 2016 is seeing such a social media comeback.

Coming back to simpler times, simpler things. As if the overload of New Year resolutions and wishlists wasn’t enough, we now have TikTokers tossing Tweeple into a tizzy.

Nostalgia is nice. Nostalgia is life’s spice. Ah, but collective nostalgia can be like the Thousand Island dressing. Too much of it can make your Subway sandwich soggy.

Dear diary

New Year was so much simpler before such TikTok throwbacks and a million must-do wishlists invaded our social media existence. New Year, in earlier times, would start with a simple diary.

The handwritten diary would be religiously fished out in the New Year to chronicle resolutions kept or broken, aspirations met or unmet, loved ones gained or gone, and all that.

New Year was then just a diary. Those who penned New Year pledges or plans in a simple diary resembled two primary species.

Magnum Opus writers: This is a breed that approaches the New Year diary with the flair of a Nobel Laureate. They pen pages and pages of pledges, plans and perspectives for the New Year that they may never again read or reminisce about.

Their writings on New Year resolutions have all the fashion and fanfare of a fancy clock which forgets to chime reminders.

Sketch artists: This tribe approaches the New Year diary with the lens of a sketch artist. Their New Year resolutions are more like outline sketches or bullet points. Minimalist is their mantra.

The New Year simplicity of earlier times has now been overtaken by collective cyber nostalgia. Nostalgia is now noise.Maybe one now needs a New Year resolve to figure out where the sandwich is in so much of the 2016 throwback sauce.

The curious case of The Summer I Turned Silly.