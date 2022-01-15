With 1,808 Covid cases, Ludhiana records highest single-day spike so far

With 1,808 more people testing positive for the coronavirus on Friday, the district registered a triple-fold increase in cases — the highest single-day spike so far.

The fresh infections have broken the previous single-day record of 1,729 cases, which had been detected on May 9, 2021.

Seven more people lost their battle with the virus – the highest in seven months. Those who succumbed include an 89-year-old resident of Omaxe Residency, a 53-year-old woman of Haibowal Kalan, a 71-year-old man of Basti Jodhewal, a 72-year-old man of GTB Nagar, a 73-year-old man of Narinder Nagar, a 92-year-old woman of Khud Mohalla and a 45-yea--old man from Dhandari Kalan.

Now, the district’s Covid count has climbed to 94,619, of which 2,134 patients have succumbed to the virus, and 86,729 patients have recovered. Active cases in Ludhiana stand at 5,756, of which 5,660 people are under home isolation. There are 15 active micro containment zones in the district.

Civil Surgeon SP Singh said, “It is concerning that the number of cases have increased from 18 (December 31) to 1,808 (January 14) in two weeks. Residents should take precautions and get themselves fully vaccinated. Carelessness, especially during New Year, contributed to the spike in cases. Most patients who succumbed had comorbidities.”

Virus’ trajectory

The number of cases have increased from 18 (December 31) to 1,808 (January 14) in two weeks

January 8: 561

January 9: 509

January 10: 806

January 11: 678

January 12: 724

January 13: 670

January 14: 1,808