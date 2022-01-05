With 103 new Covid cases, daily count doubles overnight in Ludhiana

As the state government swung into action in view of the rising Covid cases, Ludhiana witnessed a major spike of 103 fresh cases on Tuesday, almost double of what was recorded the day before.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is also for the first time since June 2021 that the district has reported over 100 infections in a day.

Nursing students test positive

A total of 41 cases have been reported from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH)’s nursing college at Malakpur where first-year students have tested positive. Of the 41 students, most are from other districts and thus will not be counted in Ludhiana’s tally, health officials said.

Medical superintendent of the hospital, Sandeep Sharma said the students had returned from vacation and initially samples of a few students were collected after they showed symptoms. After they tested positive, samples of other students and staff members were collected, following which a total 41 students were found infected. The infected students have been admitted to DMCH for treatment and classes have been shifted to online mode. Most students are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, Sharma added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

294 active infections in district

The active case count in the district has now shot up to 103 in Ludhiana.

Of the new cases detected on Tuesday, 14 are healthcare workers, seven are contacts of positive patients, 47 who were found with influenza-like symptoms among others.

The district’s cumulative count of Covid cases now stand at 88,044, out of which 85,624 have recovered and 2,119 patients have succumbed.

Health department officials said no case of Omicron has been reported in the city as of now and reports of around 100 samples sent for genome sequencing are awaited. Besides, eight micro-containment zones have already been earmarked in areas of New Prem Nagar, Baba Than Singh Chowk, Basant Vihar, Maya Nagar in Civil Lines, Pakhowal Road, Madhpur Sidhwan Bet and Aggar Nagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said the reckless behaviour of residents, especially during New Year celebrations, is one of the major reasons behind the spike in cases. He appealed to residents to take precautions as the government and administration are also taking steps to stop the spread of infection.

492 teens vaccinated on second day

Vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group picked up some pace on Tuesday with 492 children receiving the first dose of Covaxin at 15 centres in the district. The vaccination drive got off to a slow start on Monday, with only 198 children showing up at the centre on the first day. In all, 690 children have been vaccinated in the last two days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

No mask, no services: DC

As fresh restrictions were imposed on Tuesday, Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, who spoke to residents through the official Facebook page, said the situation is alarming and people should strictly adhere to Covid safety protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

“We have been casual over the last few months but the situation does not permit to be so now. The virus is spreading fast and there is extra need to stay cautious. The principle of ‘No mask, no service’ shall be applicable in government or private offices to persons not wearing proper mask,” he said.