With 11 deaths, J&K registers lowest daily fatality count in 47 days

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir registered the lowest daily fatality count of 11 in 47 days on Tuesday, taking the overall deaths to 4,101.

The grim milestone of the highest single-day deaths had been recorded on May 17 when 73 people had succumbed in the virus — 54 in Jammu and 19 in Kashmir.

The cumulative cases stood at 3,02,651 after 1,184 more Covid cases were detected in the Union Territory. While the Valley clocked 763 cases and six deaths, Jammu division saw 421 infections and five fatalities.

As many as 2,880 patients recuperated, 1,884 from Kashmir and 996 from Jammu, which brought down the active cases to 21,817 and increased the recovery rate to 91.43%. So far, 2, 76,733 people have recovered in the UT.

Officials said 44,980 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours in the UT, with the overall tests reaching 8.93 million. Officials said with 245 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 109 in Baramulla, 89 in Budgam, 84 in Pulwama and 75 in Jammu.

Srinagar and Jammu districts have together contributed for about 1.19 lakh cases and 1,903 deaths of the total. At 1,102, Jammu has the highest number of fatalities, followed by Srinagar with 801 deaths.

Farooq urges people to get vaccinated

National conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday appealed people to get vaccinated at the earliest in order to stay safe from Covid. “We are in the midst of a pandemic called COVID-19. Hundreds of thousands have died due to it, but thankfully we now have a vaccine which can keep us safe from this disease,” Abdullah, who is the Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, said in a video posted by the NC on its social media handles. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, however, cautioned the people against lowering the guard in the fight against Covid, saying the SOPs such as wearing mask, maintaining social distancing and hand hygiene need to be followed in order to stop the spread of the infection.

(With agency inputs)