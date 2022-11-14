With 132 fresh farm fires, total count jumps 3,000 in Haryana

: Haryana on Sunday reported second highest number of 132 farm fires this week, taking the total number of stubble burning incidents in the state to 3,111, even as the air quality of Haryana cities improved with some sliding back to the ‘moderate’ category.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the second-highest number of farm fires reported this week as earlier on November 11, there were 152 incidents of farm fires in the state.

The Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) had detected 32 incidents in Jind, followed by 21 in Fatehabad, 16 in Sonepat, 14 each in Sirsa and Kaithal, 13 in Rohtak, 6 in Panipat, 5 in Hisar, 4 in Karnal, 2 each in Kurukshetra and Ambala, 1 each in Yamunanagar and Bhiwani.

Even as the state reported 535 incidents of stubble burning in the past one week and the air quality of the some cities reached to “severe” levels with the air quality index crossing the 400-mark, there is improvement in the air quality of most of the cities, especially those in the National Capital Region.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the air quality bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality of Ambala and Yamunanagar has returned to the ‘satisfactory’ level for the first time.

The air quality of Charkhi Dadri (176), Karnal (150), Manesar (145), Narnaul (116) and Rohtak (167) improved as they have been categorised as ‘moderate’.

The air quality of Bahadurgarh (234) Ballabgarh (251), Bhiwani (221), Gurugram (282), Faridabad (272), Jind (282), Kaithal (282), Sirsa (251) and Sonepat (219) was recorded as ‘poor’. Fatehabad and Hisar are the only two cities in the state to witness ‘very poor’ air quality with their AQI remaining above 301.