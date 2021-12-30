With 33 Covid cases in Chandigarh, tricity count shoots past 40-mark

In a clear indication of an upward surge in Covid cases, Chandigarh’s fresh cases shot up to 33 on Wednesday, taking tricity’s Covid cases above the 40-mark.

With Panchkula recording seven new cases and Mohali having six, the total infections in the tricity stood at 46. No deaths were reported from any of the three jurisdictions. The active case count stood at 234, of which 126 are in Chandigarh, 59 in Panchkula and 49 in Mohali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandigarh’s total cases till date have reached 65,829. While 64,624 patients have recovered, 1,079 have lost the battle to the virus. In Mohali, among the total 69,117 cases, 67,994 patients have been cured and 1,074 have succumbed.

Of the 30,957 infections logged in Panchkula so far, 30,517 people have beaten the virus and 381 have died.