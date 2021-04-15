With 5,398 new Covid cases, Haryana records highest ever single-day jump

Haryana continued to report a huge spike in Covid-19 cases with the state on Wednesday recording 5,398 fresh cases, the highest ever single-day surge since the pandemic broke out last year.

Meanwhile, 18 people died of Covid, taking the death toll to 3,316, according to the health bulletin.

On Tuesday, Haryana registered 3,845 new Covid cases and 16 fatalities.

Of these, Gurugram reported 1,151 cases, Faridabad 838, Sonepat 387, Jind 378, Karnal 359, Panchkula 276, Hisar 261, Yamunanagar 219, Ambala 202, Panipat 188, Rohtak 184, Sirsa 170, Fatehabad 165, Jhajjar 160, Kurukshetra 156, and Bhiwani 110 cases.

Among the 18 fatalities were three deaths in Karnal and two each in Ambala, Yamunanagar, Fatehabad and Kaithal.

In the last 24 hours, 39,543 samples were taken and the active cases rose to 27,421. Total 2,166 patients recovered across state on Wednesday but the recovery rate came down to 90.68%.

In the last four days of Tikka Utsav that began on April 11, Haryana health department administered 6.37 lakh vaccine doses, said additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Rajeev Arora.

He added that 1.13 lakh vaccine doses were administered on April 11, 1.79 lakh on April 12, 1.68 lakh on April 13, and 1.75 lakh doses were administered on the concluding day. With this, Haryana has vaccinated 29.91 lakh people so far.