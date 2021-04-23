With 5,456 fresh Covid cases, Punjab sees another record spike

Punjab on Thursday registered yet another record single-day jump of 5,456 cases Covid-19 cases that pushed the state’s total tally to 3,19,719, according to a medical bulletin.

Seventy-six more fatalities due to the disease took the death toll to 8,189, the bulletin stated.

The number of active cases in the state climbed to 40,584 from 38,866 on Wednesday, it said.

Mohali district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 931, followed by 880 in Ludhiana, 462 in Amritsar, 448 in Patiala and 446 in Bathinda.

Of the latest deaths, 10 were reported from Amritsar, nine from Gurdaspur and seven each from Ludhiana and Mohali.

As many as 3,657 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 2,70,946, the bulletin stated.

While 38 critical patients are on ventilator support, 508 are on oxygen support, it said.

So far, 67,92,211 samples have been collected for testing, it added.

Tarn Taran police launch campaign to fight Covid

TARN TARAN: Amid Covid surge, the border district police have launched “village tour” campaign to fight coronavirus pandemic. Under the campaign, senior officials of the district, including SPs, DSPs and SHOs are visiting village to make people aware about the disease. On Thursday, SP-investigation Jagjit Singh Walia and SHO-city Gurcharan Singh visited over 10 villages and encouraged the people to get vaccinated. SSP Dhruman H Nimbale said the motive behind the campaign is to build confidence among the people to fight against the viral disease.

RCF supplies 1,210 kg liquid oxygen to Amritsar hospital

The Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, on Thursday supplied 1,210 kg liquid oxygen to a hospital in Amritsar in view of its increasing demand for treatment of Covid-19 patients. The RCF, a coach manufacturing unit of the Railways, sent the liquid oxygen to the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar through a gas supply firm, its public relation officer said. He said the move will have some impact on the RCF’s coach production, but it will help in dealing with emergency needs of COVID-19 patients.