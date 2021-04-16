With 5,858 cases in a day, Haryana touches another grim milestone

Haryana’s active coronavirus count crossed 30,000 infections on Thursday as the state reported 5,858 new infections and 18 deaths.

On a brighter note, the state crossed 3-million inoculations.

The surge in infections pushed the sample positivity rate past 5% and brought down the recovery rate below 90%, as per the medical bulletin.

National capital region (NCR) district of Gurugram with 1,434 new infections on Thursday and an active case count of 7,740 cases was the leading district in terms of virus spread. It was followed by Faridabad, another NCR district, which reported 810 new cases on Thursday, raising number of active cases to 3,467. Another NCR district, Sonepat, which reported 336 new cases on Thursday, has 1,808 active cases.

Northern Haryana districts of Karnal with 370 new cases and 2,617 active cases, Panchkula with 315 new cases and 1,799 active cases, Ambala with 294 active cases and 1,693 active cases, Panipat with 248 new infections and 1,305 active cases were some of the other leading districts.

The health authorities on Thursday tested 31,493 individuals as compared to 39,543 on Wednesday.

Nodal officer contracts infection

Rohtak Haryana’s nodal officer for covid-19 Dr Dhruva Chaudhary tested positive for the virus on Thursday. PGIMS spokesman Dr Varun Arora said Chaudhary was tested on Wednesday and was found positive for the virus. “He had tested positive last year also. We request the people to wear face mask and get vaccinated. The cases are rising and we can’t take the virus lightly. Many people who got infected last year are contracting the virus again,” he added.