With 8 Covid cases, Ludhiana sees biggest single day spike in a month

In the biggest single-day spike seen in the last one month, eight new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

Sparking fresh fears of another Covid wave, the daily infections had started seeing a rise on Monday itself when six cases were reported.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr SP Singh, however, said there was no need to panic at this stage.

He said that the opening of schools and markets may have triggered transmission of the virus. “We witnessed the same trend during the previous three waves. When markets and schools reopened, people began venturing out and the cases witnessed a jump,” said Dr SP Singh.

He added that residents should follow Covid precautions, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, and also get a booster dose if nine months have lapsed since they took the second dose.

The district currently has 21 active cases.