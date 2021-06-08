With 977 cases, J&K’s daily count drops below 1,000 after 56 days

Jammu and Kashmir’s single-day coronavirus infections dropped below 1,000 for the first time in 56 days as the Union Territory recorded 977 new cases on Monday.

The continuous waning in cases despite partial unlocking from May 31 has prompted the Srinagar administration to further relax restrictions for markets and shopping malls, which will now be able to operate for four days a week. The previous order had limited their functioning to two days.

The UT recorded 16 fatalities on Monday, taking the death toll to 4,090, while the cumulative case count stood at 3,01,467.

Seven deaths and 288 new cases were reported from Jammu division and nine fatalities and 689 new infections from Kashmir. The new cases included 17 travellers. Asking people to exercise restraint, Srinagar deputy commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad tweeted, “The 161 positive cases in Srinagar are the lowest of the lower data since the outbreak of the second Covid wave. But the pandemic is not over yet. A median between lockdown and unlock holds the key.

Outdoor bazaars and shopping complexes can now operate from Monday to Thursday on rotation basis. Stand-alone shops will be allowed to operate for four days from the earlier three days .Hair salons and beauty parlours can now open for three days

The health and medical education department further claimed that J&K has been the top achiever in India with more than 73% of the population above 45 years vaccinated with the first dose. “Approximately 26 lakh doses were administered in the last 2 months. Over 22 lakh beneficiaries above the age of 45 years vaccinated with 1st dose. More than 1.8 lakh beneficiaries between 18 years to 44 years have also been vaccinated since May 1,” it said.