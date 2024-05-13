With 99.2% in CBSE Class 12, Guru Nanak school’s Avleen tops Ludhiana

Scoring 99.2% in Class 12, Avleen Kaur, a commerce student of Guru Nanak International Public School, has topped the city in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results. She has scored a perfect 100 in business studies and information technology. Avleen Kaur (Manish/HT)

Avleen belongs to a business family and aspires to become a chartered accountant and is preparing through online resources.

Avleen says that during exams, she never counted hours while studying. She claims that even before that, she would study for nearly 5 hours even before the exams. Avleen takes interest in watching series and spending time with her family.

DAV Public School, BRS Nagar student Jappan Kaur Cheema was the humanities topper with 99%. An aspiring lawyer, she secured 1,280 rank in the common law admission test and is eyeing Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law in Patiala.

“I believe in self study and consistency. Sample papers and previous year questions are of great help,” she said.

A state level chess player, Samaira Aggarwal of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, was medical topper and scored 98.2%.

She said that she aspires to study MBBS. One should always work hard from the beginning and this score is a result of everyday practice,” she said.

City’s non-medical topper Dhruv Aggarwal is a student of Ryan International School, Jamalpur. He secured 98.6% and got a perfect 100 in Chemistry and IT. Aggarwal has cleared Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) and is gearing up for JEE Advanced. He aspires to pursue Computer Science from Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi.

Dhruv takes interest in reading fiction and has devoted more than 10 hours daily to his studies.

Anayra, a student of BCM School, secured 98.4% in commerce with financial skills stream. She has taken admission into Bachelor of Financial and Investment Analysis course in Delhi University.

Mass Media topper Arshmeet Kaur, 97.2%, is an aspiring cinematographer.

Arshmeet also runs a business along with her mother Ravinderjit Kaur. She is a baker and sells doughnuts and home-made chocolates.

BCM students excel in Class 10

Four students of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary, Shastri Nagar, topped the Class 10 in city, securing 99.4%.

16-year old Abhishek Dhanda, who scored a perfect 100 in Mathematics and Punjabi, aspires to become an entrepreneur and wants to pursue higher education in the Indian Institute of Management (IIM). He has opted for Commerce with Financial skills in Class 11.

Dhanda participated in the Punjab Khed Mela last year and has won various declamation contests at school level.

“Time management is the most important aspect of success and due to this skill, I never cut myself off from social media or social gatherings,” he said. .

An aspiring psychiatrist, Pearlpreet Kaur is aiming for admission into All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi. She is preparing for National Eligibility cum Entrance exam (NEET). She scored a perfect 100 in Mathematics, Artificial Intelligence and Punjabi.

Highlighting the importance of balance between studies and social life, Pearlpreet said, “I just focused on giving my best and never had a target in my mind.” She takes inspiration from her father Preetinder Singh, who always stood by her and motivated her during low times. Her mother Amritpreet Kaur is professor in Gujranwala Guru Nanak Institute of Management and Technology (GGNIMT), Ludhiana.

Kaur enjoys photography and painting and has represented Punjab at the national-level science congress at Ahmedabad in 2023.

A state level handball player, Sania Sood scored a perfect 100 in Mathematics, Punjabi and French. “I am unclear about the profession I would want to be in, but I do not want to become an engineer,” said Sania.

Hardik Gupta, another student who scored 99.4%, is currently preparing for the JEE and aspires to become a data scientist.