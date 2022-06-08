With admissions imminent, Panjab University looks to end Chandigarh University mix-up

To avoid confusion among students seeking admission to Panjab University (PU), the varsity has decided to employ social media tools to highlight its strengths and differentiate it from Chandigarh University, which is located in Mohali district of Punjab.

The university has already finalised the dates of various entrance exams to be held for admission of students in various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the 2022-23 academic session.

In a recently held meeting, the heads of department were asked to use social media and make videos highlighting their courses and strengths to differentiate PU from Chandigarh University, which is a private institute. University officials said steps were being taken to avoid confusion among prospective candidates seeking admission to PU.

“It was discussed that departments should make videos mentioning their strengths and also highlight their alumni. At the university level, we will make videos on PU, underlining its salient features such as being one of oldest universities with campus spread across 550 acres in sectors 14 and 25 in Chandigarh. We will also mention various rankings, highlighting famous alumni so as to differentiate it from Chandigarh University,” said PU’s dean university instruction (DUI) Renu Vig, adding that they can also involve a few famous alumni of the university.

In 2020, the varsity had added an admission alert on its official website to differentiate it from Chandigarh University. The alert is still there on the PU’s website. The admission alert on PU’s website clarifies that it is a varsity funded by central and state governments which is located in Chandigarh, while Chandigarh University is a private institute located 25km away from the city.

The alert states, “No official of Panjab University or admission cell is calling any prospective candidate for seeking admission to PU or for submitting admission fee etc.”

Efforts underway to increase enrolment

PU is also trying to make efforts to increase the number of applications for various courses being offered by its departments. The varsity has asked its departments to promote their respective courses so draw in applicants.

The office of the dean university instruction (DUI) recently asked its all departments and regional centres that brainstorming by faculty was required on how to increase the number of applications for various courses being offered, especially where seats remain vacant.

“The departments may prepare brochures highlighting their strengths and use social media platforms to advertise their courses,” the departments were told.

The departments were also asked that the issue of improving the number of applications at undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) levels may be discussed in various committees and steps may be taken to implement recommendations.

During the admissions at PU last year, seats were left vacant in many courses. Notably, the language departments of the university have been witnessing bleak response from the students for the last two academic sessions. The issue was even discussed in the senate meeting of PU held in March.

