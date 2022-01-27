With cases on decline, Chandigarh relaxes Covid curbs

With the Covid-19 cases declining in Chandigarh, the UT Administration on Thursday declared a host of relaxations, including the opening of educational institutions, gyms, health centres and Sukhna Lake.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Covaxin, Covishield to be available in hospitals, clinics; apex body gives nod

With effect from February 1, schools will start functioning physically for Classes 10 to 12. All universities and colleges shall also be allowed to open normally. All public libraries will be allowed to open at 50% of their capacity.

All students above 15 years will need to be vaccinated at least with the first dose while attending offline classes. All officials and students above 18 years should be fully vaccinated. A detailed order in this regard will be issued by the secretary education, Chandigarh Administration, separately.

Coaching institutions shall be allowed to open at 50% capacity subject to the condition that all students from 15 to 18 years should have received at least a single dose of vaccination and students/staff above 18 years are fully vaccinated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Markets to be open till 10pm

All gyms and health centres shall be allowed to operate till 10pm at 50% of their capacity subject to all staff and users being fully vaccinated. The UT administration had on January 6 decided to close all gyms amid the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The Tricity Gym Association had been demanding that gyms should be allowed to open with 50% capacity following Covid-19 protocol like restaurants, cinema halls and malls.

All markets, including apni mandis, will be allowed to remain open till 10pm.

All activities, including boating, at Sukhna Lake will be allowed to open from 5am to 10pm. Shops at Sukhna Lake will be open subject to compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour and proper sanitisation. The administration had shut them down on January 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Positivity rate sees decline

The decisions were taken in the administration’s Covid review meeting chaired by the UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit. The administrator expressed satisfaction over the decline in positivity rate and appreciated the health officials for being proactive in handling the situation.

He also congratulated the administration for administering 100% second dose of vaccination to the adult population of Chandigarh.

With an objective to provide healthcare services to patients in their homes, E-sanjeevni OPD, the national teleconsultation service of the Government of India was introduced in the city. These services were operational under two models earlier i.e., patient to doctors consultation that started at 29 health wellness centres and patients to specialists wherein consultation was given by specialists of GMCH 32 and GMSH 16. Now the third model has been added to this service i.e., specialists to super specialists consultations, wherein the specialists from GMCH 32 and GMSH 16 can consult PGIMER superspecialists.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Strict enforcement of Covid protocol

Purohit directed police officials to ensure strict enforcement of Covid protocol at public places. He advised health officials to keep analysing small trends and surges and keep taking strict and prompt containment action.

The officials of the tricity said that Mohali has 7,774 active cases, Panchkula has 1,739 active cases, while Chandigarh has 6,149 active cases.