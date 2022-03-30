With change of guard in Punjab, Sangrur becomes new venue for protests
: Sangrur, the home district of chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has become the new epicentre for protests by unemployed youth, farmers and employees’ unions in Punjab.
Before the AAP government, when congress was in power and Captain Amarinder Singh was the CM, Patiala had witnessed over 2000 protests. When Charanjit Singh Channi took over as the CM, the protests shifted to Kharar. Now, the protestors have started converging at Sangrur to press for their demands.
In the wake of protests, security has been beefed up in the district, especially near the residence of the chief minister. Water canons and other anti -riot machinery has been shifted to Sangrur to tackle any type of big protests in future.
Since the formation of the new government on March 16, a dozen small and big protests have taken place in Sangrur.
Seven unemployed youth climbed atop a water tank on Tuesday, while around 100 unemployed youth blocked Sangrur-Ludhiana road when the CM didn’t meet them. Both groups were demanding the completion of the process of recruitment of constables in Punjab Police.
The protestors said that they were recruited in Punjab police about six years ago, but their appointment letters were not issued.
“Before the elections, Bhagwant Mann used to come to our house to say that he will resolve our problem, now he didn’t have time to even meet,” said Navdeep Singh, a protestor.
Another protestor, Amandeep Kaur said that the recruitment for 7,416 posts was done in 2016. The case has been pending for the last six years.
She said that they are not allowed to join despite the recruitment process being completed and verification of applicants done.
She said that at the time of elections, Mann had assured that this issue will be resolved as soon as the government is formed.
The protesters said that they had staged a dharna in Sangrur on March 22 but they lifted it on the assurance that the CM will meet them at Chandigarh on March 28.
“When CM didn’t meet us, we decided to start the indefinite protest.” she said.
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics