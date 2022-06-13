With Kartikeya’s win in RS polls, Ambala MC polls for senior deputy, deputy mayors expected soon

BJP-JJP backed independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma’s win in the Rajya Sabha elections might result in the polls for deputy and senior deputy mayors of the Ambala municipal corporation (MC) finally being held after two years.

The newly elected lawmaker’s mother, Shakti Rani Sharma, belonging to Haryana Jan Chetna Party (HJCP), is the Ambala mayor. The House has 20 members, including eight each from the HJCP and the BJP.

Councillors of both parties had been going back and forth over the past five House meetings and had levelled allegations of corruption and improper utilisation of funds charges against each other.

However, after Kartikeya’s win, councillors and workers of the BJP met him at his Ambala residence on Sunday to congratulate him. They also met his father, HJCP president and former Union minister Venod Sharma, and his mayor mother.

Venod was also scheduled to hold a press conference here on Sunday, but it was postponed due to a reported health-related issue.

BJP’s nominated councillor advocate Sandeep Sachdeva, said, “Now, when Kartikeya has won with the backing of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, we are expecting a supportive role from them (HJCP) in the elections for both posts that are expected in a month or two.”

The House also comprises two members from the Congress and two from the Haryana Democratic Front, that was merged into the Aam Aadmi Party, but the members are yet to switch sides.

Three nominated members, including two from the BJP and one from the JJP, are also part of the House, but possess no voting rights.

It is also pertinent to mention that HDF councillor Rubi Souda, who is a suspect in a murder case, was openly supported and represented by Sachdeva so that her membership can be saved, probably to gain her vote in BJP’s favour.

