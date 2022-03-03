With polling complete, Ludhiana MC to take strict action against road-side encroachments

With polling in the state coming to a close, mayor Balkar Sandhu has now directed the municipal corporation (MC) officials to take strict action against road-side encroachments that have been disturbing flow of traffic, especially in the old city areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Issuing directions to the staff deputed in the civic body’s Tehbazari wing, Sandhu said a warning should be issued to the street vendors and shopkeepers first and if they still fail to remove the encroachments, the vends should be confiscated and challans be issued.

The MC had earlier taken a mellower approach to the issue in an effort to not ruffle too many feathers ahead of the assembly elections. The civic body also gave a relaxation in terms of the monthly composition fee imposed on the street vendors of upto 3,000, allowing them to install their vends on roadsides.

The department officials have, however, now been directed to pull up their socks and take action against the violators.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the police and MC had also been holding joint drives in the city to remove encroachments and several FIRs were also lodged against the violators. The drive was stopped ahead of the elections.

On Wednesday, the mayor said road-side encroachments by vendors and shopkeepers are resulting in chaotic traffic jams in the old city areas and it is necessary to take action against the same.

“Action will be taken against the street vendors who disturb the movement of traffic and others who fail to pay the monthly composition fee to MC,” the mayor said.

Sources in the MC said the mayor also lambasted employees who were showing reluctance in taking up the drive against the street vendors citing imposition of the model code of conduct in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Street vendors seek establishment of vending zones

Meanwhile, the members of the street vendors association demanded that the MC first establish street vending zones in the city, to endure that vendors are not robbed of their livelihood

Ludhiana Rehri Fadi Association president Tiger Singh said the project to establish street vending zones in the city has been promised for a long time, but the authorities have failed to establish even a single zone in the city.

He further alleged that no one in the administration pays heed to the problems being faced by vendors, who are also harassed by the MC employees.