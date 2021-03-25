With stakes high, Himachal CM takes charge of BJP’s Mandi campaign

The elections to the four municipal corporations in Himachal Pradesh on April 7 are being seen as precursor to the assembly elections due next year as they will reflect the public mood in the hill state.

After its victory in the two byelections in Pacchad and Dharamshala and in the recent panchayat elections, the BJP is looking to continue its victory march, while the Congress is grappling with factionalism. Though crucial for both the parties, the stakes are higher for chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, which is why he has taken charge of the local body elections along with BJP top brass to ensure victory of his party’s MC candidates on his home turf of Mandi.

Thakur flew to Mandi from Shimla on Wednesday evening and held a series of meetings with party workers. The elections to the Mandi Municipal Corporation are being held for the first time but the saffron party is facing rebellion in almost half a dozen wards of the total 15.

Pressure points in Mandi

BJP leaders are trying to pacify voters of the rural areas that have been merged with the municipal corporation this time. The rural people, most of whom have farmlands, are opposed to the merger, while building owners resent the taxes that will be imposed on them by the municipal corporation.

The BJP is also facing embarrassment with Mandi legislator and former minister Anil Sharma, who has refused to campaign. Sharma was side-lined by the party after his son Ashray contested the last Lok Sabha elections from Mandi on the Congress ticket. Sharma, who held the power portfolio in the Jai Ram Thakur ministry, was forced to give up his cabinet berth ahead of the general election.

He had been lying low and maintaining a distance from the chief minister ever since. However, during the recent budget session, Sharma’s anger was visible when he cornered his own government over issues related to development in Mandi.

Sharma, along with son Ashray and father Sukh Ram, had switched to the BJP ahead of the 2017 assembly elections. A three-time MLA from Mandi and a former Rajya Sabha member, Sharma had served as minister of state in the Virbhadra Singh ministry from 1993 to 1996 and had resigned from the council of ministers after Sukh Ram was arrested in the telecom scam.

He later joined the Himachal Vikas Congress floated by Sukh Ram after his expulsion from the Congress in 1997.

This time, Anil’s son Ashray, who is the Congress general secretary, is actively campaigning for the party.

Word of caution for Anil Sharma

The BJP has entrusted the responsibility of the Mandi campaign to Sharma’s rival and jal shakti minister Mahender Singh Thakur. Sharma was not included in any of the panels constituted by the party for deciding on candidates for the municipal corporation elections.

State BJP chief Suresh Kashyap warned Sharma of action if he worked against the interest of the party. In reply to a question during a press conference in Mandi, Kashyap said: “The party will definitely take action against Sharma.” He, however, downplayed the dissidence after local leaders at the forefront of the party were denied the party ticket for the MC elections.