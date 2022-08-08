Withdraw Electricity Amendment Bill: Sukhbir Badal to PM

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022, to allow consultation with all stakeholders, including the states, farmers and farmer unions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the SAD president said that in the meantime the government could refer the amendment bill to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) so that all objections could be addressed.

States’ federal rights being usurped: Sukhbir

Badal reminded the PM that when the central government had decided to repeal the three farm laws on December 9, 2021, it had assured stakeholders that it would not go ahead with enacting the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022, without prior consultation. “However, the amendment bill is being brought in the Parliament tomorrow without discussions with stakeholders,” wrote Sukhbir, adding the states were concerned that their rights will be trampled on if the Amendment Bill were to be enacted in its current form.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There is also the question of federal rights of the states being usurped by the Bill, which will undermine their authority. Electricity is also on the concurrent list and within the ambit of state powers,” he said.

Concerns over subsidies to disadvantaged sections

“If the Amendment Bill is enacted in its current form it would lead to further protests and unrest in the country,” he said, adding that stakeholders were concerned that once the power sector was opened to private players subsidies being given to farmers and disadvantaged sections of society will end.

There was also confusion about the functioning of the state electricity regulatory commissions once the central regulatory commission takes over their role.