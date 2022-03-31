Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Without salary for 3 years, Sangrur institute clerk ends life on campus
chandigarh news

Without salary for 3 years, Sangrur institute clerk ends life on campus

Devinder Verma, who was posted as a clerk in the college, which is facing severe financial crisis for past three years and is on the verge of closure, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his office on the college premises
Upset over not being paid salary for 36 months, an employee of the Baba Hira Singh Bhattal Institute of Engineering and Technology, a Punjab government establishment in Sangrur’s Lehragaga town, committed suicide on Tuesday night.
Published on Mar 31, 2022 01:07 AM IST
ByNavrajdeep Singh

Sangrur: Upset over not being paid salary for 36 months, an employee of the Baba Hira Singh Bhattal Institute of Engineering and Technology, a Punjab government establishment in Sangrur’s Lehragaga town, committed suicide on Tuesday night.

Devinder Verma, who was posted as a clerk in the college, which is facing severe financial crisis for past three years and is on the verge of closure, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his office on the college premises.

In February 2020, too, Devinder attempted suicide in his office but was saved by colleagues who were protesting on the campus for the release of their salaries.

A total of 105 employees, including teaching and non-teaching staff, have not been paid salaries for the past three years. The employees are sitting on an indefinite protest at the main gate of college for three months.

In 2019, the state government decided to shut the college and to shift staff and students to other colleges, but the plan did not fructify.

RELATED STORIES

Raj Kumar, one of the employees, said the state government and the local administration should be held responsible for Devinder’s death as no heed was paid to their demand of releasing their salaries.

“We have met top officials, ministers concerned and MLAs, but to no avail,” he said, adding that employees demanded registration of a criminal case against officials, who termed their demand of seeking salaries illogical.

Members of the BKU (Ekta Ugarahan) also joined the protesting employees on Wednesday. The family and protesters refused to cremate Devinder’s body till salaries are released, besides a government job to the victim’s wife.

Deputy superintendent of police Manoj Gorsi said they are recording statement of the family members of the victim for further investigation.

Deputy commissioner Ramvir said the government has fulfilled demands of the protesters. “The victim’s kin will be given 10 lakh compensation and a government job,” he said.

According to a report prepared by a committee of the IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala, and Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University, Bathinda, the annual expenditure of the institute was 11 crore against an annual income of 1.94 crore, resulting in the deficit of around 9 crore.

Started as a government polytechnic in 1995, the institute was upgraded as an autonomous body named after freedom fighter Baba Hira Singh Bhattal, father of former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Navrajdeep Singh

Navrajdeep Singh is a senior staff correspondent. He covers agriculture, crime, local bodies, health and education in the Patiala district of Punjab....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP