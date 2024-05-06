Witnesses to record statements before committee probing Shubh Karan’s death in Chandigarh today

The three-member committee, headed by a former judge of Punjab and Haryana high court Jaishree Thakur, probing the death of a young farmer Shubh Karan Singh at Khanauri barrier during the farmers’ agitation on February 21, will record the statements of farmers (witnesses) at Kisan Bhawan here on Monday. Young farmer Shubh Karan Singh died at Khanauri barrier during the farmers’ agitation on February 21, this year.

The HC had on March 7 constituted the committee headed by justice Thakur (retd) stating that the court is of the considered opinion that the investigations regarding the death of Shubh Karan cannot be solely entrusted to the governments of Punjab or Haryana as both the states have several things to cover up.

The committee visited the place of clash on April 18 and later asked witnesses to submit the evidence and submit their statements. However, farmers from Punjab were apprehensive to visit Haryana following which the committee fixed Kisan Bhawan in Chandigarh as the venue.

“However, the witnesses/injured persons are apprehensive about appearing before the Committee at a venue which is within the state of Haryana. A request has been made that the venue should be fixed either in the State of Punjab or Chandigarh. It is also submitted that a maximum of 30 persons would come forth to depose,” reads the proceedings of the three-member committee.