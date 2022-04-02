Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman, 4-year-old son killed as truck hits bike in Sangrur
Published on Apr 02, 2022 02:45 AM IST
Byletterschd@hindustantimes.com, Sangrur

A 30-year-old woman and her four-year-old son died after a truck hit their motorcycle near the Baba Hira Singh Bhattal Institute of Engineering and Technology at the Lehra-Sunam road on Friday.

Inspector Gurcharan Singh, SHO, Lehra police station, said Pawan Kumar, a resident of Sunam, along with his wife Rimpi Rani and son Divanshu (4), were going to Haryana to meet their relatives. A truck hit their motorcycle near the Baba Hira Singh Bhattal Institute of Engineering and Technology.

Rimpi and her son died on the spot while Pawan also received injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. A case has been registered.

