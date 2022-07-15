Woman, 4-year-old son killed in bike-car collision in Punjab’s Gharuan

A speeding car claimed the life of a 30-year-old woman and her four-year-old son in Gharuan on Wednesday night.

The victims, Sandeep Kaur and Nishan Singh, 4, were residents of Mankheri village, Gharuan.

Sandeep’s husband Shangara Singh, 34, a farmer, also suffered serious injuries in the accident and is battling for life at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, Chandigarh.

According to police, the couple, along with their two sons, were on their way back home from Kharar on a motorcycle on Wednesday night.

As they reached near the petrol pump in Gharuan, a recklessly driven Hyundai Creta car hit their motorcycle, throwing all four on the road.

Police rushed them to the government hospital in Gharuan, where Sandeep and Nishan were declared brought dead, while Shangara was referred to GMSH. Their five-month-old son, Paramveer Singh, was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali. The car driver fled the scene, leaving his vehicle behind.

Investigating officer Charanjeet Singh said they had impounded the car and were conducting raids to arrest the driver. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the driver. After the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the family members.

HRTC bus leaves 75-yr-old cyclist dead in Lalru

A 75-year-old cyclist was killed after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus hit his cycle near Charmari village in Lalru on Wednesday evening.

The victim, Lal Singh, was a resident of Charmari village.

Lalru station house officer (SHO) Aakash Kumar said Singh was cycling back home from Baldev Nagar, when an HRTC bus, bearing registration number HP-63-9882, hit his cycle, leaving him seriously injured. Singh was taken to the nearby Ambala civil hospital. But he was declared brought dead.

The bus driver, Hardev Singh, was arrested from the spot. He is facing a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC.

Singh’s body was handed over to his family after autopsy at the Dera Bassi civil hospital.