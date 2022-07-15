Woman, 4-year-old son killed in bike-car collision in Punjab’s Gharuan
A speeding car claimed the life of a 30-year-old woman and her four-year-old son in Gharuan on Wednesday night.
The victims, Sandeep Kaur and Nishan Singh, 4, were residents of Mankheri village, Gharuan.
Sandeep’s husband Shangara Singh, 34, a farmer, also suffered serious injuries in the accident and is battling for life at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, Chandigarh.
According to police, the couple, along with their two sons, were on their way back home from Kharar on a motorcycle on Wednesday night.
As they reached near the petrol pump in Gharuan, a recklessly driven Hyundai Creta car hit their motorcycle, throwing all four on the road.
Police rushed them to the government hospital in Gharuan, where Sandeep and Nishan were declared brought dead, while Shangara was referred to GMSH. Their five-month-old son, Paramveer Singh, was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali. The car driver fled the scene, leaving his vehicle behind.
Investigating officer Charanjeet Singh said they had impounded the car and were conducting raids to arrest the driver. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the driver. After the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the family members.
HRTC bus leaves 75-yr-old cyclist dead in Lalru
A 75-year-old cyclist was killed after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus hit his cycle near Charmari village in Lalru on Wednesday evening.
The victim, Lal Singh, was a resident of Charmari village.
Lalru station house officer (SHO) Aakash Kumar said Singh was cycling back home from Baldev Nagar, when an HRTC bus, bearing registration number HP-63-9882, hit his cycle, leaving him seriously injured. Singh was taken to the nearby Ambala civil hospital. But he was declared brought dead.
The bus driver, Hardev Singh, was arrested from the spot. He is facing a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC.
Singh’s body was handed over to his family after autopsy at the Dera Bassi civil hospital.
-
Jewellery worth ₹13 lakh stolen from Wing Commander’s house in Chandigarh
A domestic help allegedly stole jewellery worth ₹13 lakh from the house of an air force officer in Sector 49. Wife of Wing Commander Hemant Kumar Mishra, Pratima Mishra, told the police that she lived with her two daughters at the IAS/IPS Society in Sector 49, while her husband was posted at the Air Headquarters in New Delhi. Recently, she discovered that jewellery worth ₹13 lakh was missing from her house.
-
2 dead, 17 injured after two iron sheds collapse at vegetable market in Sonepat’s Gohana
Two iron sheds collapsed at a vegetable market in Sonepat's Gohana amid rainfall and storm on Thursday evening, killing two persons and leaving 17 others injured, the police said. The deceased have been identified as Sandeep and Jagmender, both residents of Sonepat district. A spokesman of Sonepat police said both the sheds were in dilapidated condition and people were demanding repair work.
-
Clash between 2 groups of class 12 students in South Delhi
New Delhi: A student of Class 12, who has since been arrested, stabbed three of hMohit'sclassmates with a knife, injuring them, during a clash in a government school in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi area on Wednesday. One of the injured is critical, police said. The injured classmates were shifted to AIIMS Hospital and are being treated there, police said. Police registered a case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Mohit.
-
Shinde-Fadnavis govt restores 4 decisions scrapped by MVA
The Eknath Shinde-led coalition government has decided to bring back four policy decisions that had been taken by the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government during its tenure in 2015-2019, but were subsequently scrapped by the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. Currently, the Maharashtra Agriculture Produce and Marketing (Development and Regulation) Act 1963 allows only members of gram panchayats, agriculture credit societies, and multi-purpose cooperative societies, to elect the members of Agriculture Produce Market Committee.
-
Marathi-English coding for 600 municipal school kids
In a first-of-its-kind initiative, a computer lab was launched at Byculla West Primary Marathi School—run by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation where close to 600 children from classes 1 to 8 will be taught computer basics, MS Office and coding in both Marathi and English. The lab equipped with 20 computers will hold classes twice a week.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics