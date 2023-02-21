Woman, accomplice booked for murdering husband in Panchkula

Police have booked a woman and her accomplice for allegedly stabbing her husband to death and dumping his body in Phase 2, Industrial Area, Panchkula.

The woman has been identified as Rani Devi and her accomplice as Vijender, a former employer of the victim, Shiv Kumar Shah, a labourer, who was in his 40s.

According to Shah’s nephew Rajesh Gupta, a resident of Mauli village, Chandigarh, Devi and Vijender were in an extra-marital relationship, which led to frequent arguments between her and his uncle.

He said his uncle and aunt had been married for 17 years and lived in Abhaypur village with their two teenaged children. Gupta said these days, Shah was working for a tiles shop in Zirakpur, while he earlier used to work for Vijender, a contractor.

On Monday, his grandfather, who lives in Bihar, alerted him that Shah had been murdered and dumped in Industrial Area, Phase 2, Panchkula. “When I rushed to my uncle’s house, my aunt, Rani Devi, claimed she had not returned home since Sunday night. So, I rushed to Industrial Area and found my uncle lying in a pool of blood at a vacant plot. His body bore multiple stab injuries,” he told the police.

On his complaint, police booked Devi and Vijender under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 20 police station. Further investigation is underway before making arrests, said police. The body has been sent for autopsy.