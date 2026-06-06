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Woman, aide booked for threatening former live-in partner

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Mandeep Singh of Silver City. The complainant stated he used to live with Rajvir Kaur in a live-in setup

Published on: Jun 06, 2026 06:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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The Haibowal police booked a woman and her aide for threatening her former live-in partner for withdrawing the theft case lodged against her. The woman threatened to make his lewd pictures viral on social networking sites.

FIR under section 66 of IT Act and Sections 351(2), 62 , 61 (2) of Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS) have been lodged against the accused. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Rajvir Kaur of Haibowal and her aide Saraswati.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Mandeep Singh of Silver City. The complainant stated he used to live with Rajvir Kaur in a live-in setup. He alleged that in 2025, Kaur had stolen jewellery from his house following which he filed a complaint against her.

The complainant added that Kaur along with her aide Saraswati have been threatening him to withdraw the case. The accused have been sending him voice messages on his WhatsApp number.

Earlier on July 31, 2025 the Haibowal police booked the woman for stealing 3 lakh in cash and 50 gm gold jewellery of her live-in partner from the rented accommodation where they were living.

 
theft case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman, aide booked for threatening former live-in partner
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman, aide booked for threatening former live-in partner
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