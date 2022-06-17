Woman, aide held for killing elderly landlady in Ferozepur

A 36-year-old woman and her aide were on Friday arrested for allegedly murdering her 70-year-old landlady before stealing her gold jewellery, police said on Friday.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ferozepur, Charanjit Singh Sohal said that the deceased has been identified as Veena. A resident of the city, she was found dead in her house on Wednesday night.

The accused- Bimla Rani and Sher Singh- were arrested after they confessed to killing the elderly woman for want of her gold jewellery, police said, adding that Sher Singh was out on parole in an old case of murder.

The duo has been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Bimla, who had estranged relations with her husband Pipal Singh, was one of the three tenants of the deceased and had an illicit relationship with Sher Singh, who used to visit her claiming her as his wife, they said.

“On the intervening Wednesday night, both the accused overpowered Veena and Sher Singh allegedly stabbed her to death and fled with her gold ornaments after concealing the dead body in the box of a bed,” the SSP said.

The next morning, Bimla handed the keys of her rented portion to the fellow tenants and left the house with an excuse that she has patched up with her husband.

“We have recovered the knife used for crime besides gold ornaments of deceased and a bike,” the SSP said.