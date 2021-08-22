Woman among 2 held for running fake call centre in Zirakpur

The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police on Saturday arrested two people including a woman who were operating a fake call centre in Zirakpur and had duped a man of ₹41,340 on the promise of giving him a loan.

The accused are Vikram Singh from Delhi and Navneet Kaur from Kapurthala in Punjab.

The cyber crime team has recovered two registers, 16 mobile phones and 17 sim cards and a laptop from them and are questioning them to find out the identity of their accomplices and victims. Police said their victims were from Bihar, Maharashtra, UP, Jharkhand, Punjab and Gujarat.

Police lodged the FIR case based on the complaint of Nitesh Kumar Sharma, who stated that he had received a SMS regarding the availability of a loan under Jandhan Yojana, where a contact number was provided.

When he called, he was asked to deposit ₹41,340 as file charges, stamp duty and insurance, which he did. But, the loan was not sanctioned, and the number was also switched off.

A case was registered on July 24 under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of Indian Penal Code at the Sector 31 police station.

The accused were produced in court on Saturday, which remanded Vikram to three days in police custody while Kaur was sent to judicial custody.

Police said they used a similar modus operandi to dupe their other victims.