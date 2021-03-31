Woman among 2 held in Ambala for implicating men in false case, extorting 12 lakh

The Ambala police have arrested a woman and her accomplice on Tuesday for allegedly implicating at least seven men and extorting ₹12 lakh in a case of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act registered in 2016.

The accused woman and the man, identified as Arunesh Kumar of Durga Nagar, were caught while taking ₹1 lakh from the men, said Devender Kaur, station in-charge, Women Police Station.

As per the case, the woman had lodged a complaint against seven men under the POCSO Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code on September 3, 2016.

“During the case, the woman demanded ₹12 lakhs on the pretext of implicating them in a false case and punishing them through court. The amount was collected and submitted to her father Ashok. Later, the woman denied being raped in her statement in court. The hearing continued and she demanded ₹10 lakh more,” said complainant Gurinder Singh in his statement.

Singh’s sons Lucky and Harvinder were among those booked earlier. On his appeal, SSP Hamid Akhtar constituted a team to check on the extortion claim.

The accused will be presented before a court on Wednesday after an FIR was lodged.