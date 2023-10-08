Woman among 3 arrested in Karnal murder case

Three more people, including a woman, have been arrested by the police almost two weeks after a 65-year-old man was shot dead by four unidentified assailants, who opened fire at a shop in Jhanjhari village of Karnal district. Three more people, including a woman, have been arrested by the police almost two weeks after a 65-year-old man was shot dead by four unidentified assailants, who opened fire at a shop in Jhanjhari village of Karnal district. (Representational image)

The accused have been identified as Suman Devi of Anjanthali, Rajeev alias Jaggi and Mukesh Kumar of Kurukshetra. The police said that the main accused Manoj Kumar, who had moved to Dubai about six months ago and was the mastermind of the case, was still at large. According to the CIA–II in-charge Mohan Lal, accused Rajeev and Mukesh were friends of Manoj, who had come to India to execute the murder.

He said that the police teams were working to arrest Manoj.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Ambala unit of Haryana police had arrested two persons Chirag alias Anshu of Sonepat and a 17-year- old juvenile, who were members of the Gogi gang, which claimed the responsibility of the murder.

