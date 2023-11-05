Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman among 4 booked for abduction, gangrape of widow in Jind

Woman among 4 booked for abduction, gangrape of widow in Jind

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Nov 05, 2023 07:30 AM IST

The complainant stated that her husband had died last year following which she had befriended Bhagat, a resident of Padana village, with the help of her friend Suman.

The Jind police have booked three men for allegedly keeping a widow hostage and raping her. A woman, who had allegedly acted as an aide in the crime, has also been booked.

The Jind police have booked three men for allegedly keeping a widow hostage and raping her. A woman, who had allegedly acted as an aide in the crime, has also been booked.

“Bhagat promised to marry me. I stayed with him in his village from August 20 to October 28, where he raped me several times. Two other men, Baljeet and Sandeep, also raped me there in this duration. Suman helped the accused keep me hostage and mounted pressure on me to keep mum,” the complainant added.

Julana police station SHO Samarjeet said that three men- Baljeet, Bhagat, Sandeep and a woman Suman have been booked under charges of gangrape and abduction. Efforts are on to nab the accused, he added.

