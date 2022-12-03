Woman among 6 booked for attempt to murder

Six people, including a woman, have been booked for attempting to murder a resident of Dalla village.

The accused have been identified as Jaspreet Kaur, her son Kamalpreet Singh, Prince and Bachi of Jagraon, Jagdeep Singh of Dalla and Vijay of Atma Nagar.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Jagdeep Singh alias Deep. He told police that he had an old rivalry with the accused.

The complainant stated that he was in Jagraon on December 1 for some work. As he got near Kamal Chowk on his scooter, Bachi waylaid him with a baseball bat in his hand. “Bachi stopped me and started hurling abuses. In the meantime, the other accused also turned up with weapons and they started assaulting me,” he said.

Investigating officer, ASI Jarnail Singh, said that a case has been registered under Sections 308, 341, 323, 506, 148 and 149 of Indian Penal Code and a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

Kaur had grabbed headlines in September after she raised serious allegations against the then station house officer (SHO) of Jagraon city police station Inspector, Jagjit Singh, of humiliating her on behest of AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, SSP Ludhiana rural had transferred inspector Jagjit Singh.

Moreover, Jaspreet had claimed that she is the district joint secretary of AAP, but Manuke had stated that she is not an office-bearer of the party.