Woman among three held for plotting murder in Jalandhar

The Jalandhar police nabbed a woman and two men on Friday for allegedly plotting the murder of a woman in Jalandhar. The arrested accused have been identified as Gurdeesh Singh alias Laddi, Surjit Singh alias Sita and Daljeet Kaur alias Shindo. Another accused Baldev Singh is yet to be arrested.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Superintendent of police Sarabjeet Singh stated that ASI Balveer Singh received a tip-off that two men who are planning to kill a woman are coming towards the checkpoint in a white car. “Relying on the tip-off, a case was registered against them under Section 115 of the IPC at the Police Station, Kartarpur,” the SP said.

He said that accused Baldev Singh, who is yet to be arrested, made a plan to kill his second wife, Gurmeet Kaur, as she wanted to acquire all his property.

“She also didn’t allow Baldev to stay in his house and he was living in a dera in Hoshiarpur. Baldev along with his son Gurdeesh Singh (from his first wife), his son’s friend Surjit Singh and his sister Daljeet Kaur planned to kill his second wife. Police have arrested three accused and recovered an axe and a sword from their possession while raids are being conducted to nab Baldev,” the SP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}