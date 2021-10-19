Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman battling depression ends life at Panjab University
chandigarh news

Woman battling depression ends life at Panjab University

The woman lived on the Panjab University campus in Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 01:54 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A woman in her late 40s hanged herself to death at her house in the residential area of Panjab University on Monday.

According to police, the deceased, whose husband is a peon in the university, was getting treatment for depression. She was home alone on Monday afternoon when she took the extreme step.

Police were informed around 1pm, following which they initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The deceased is survived by her husband and three children.

