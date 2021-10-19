Woman battling depression ends life at Panjab University

A woman in her late 40s hanged herself to death at her house in the residential area of Panjab University on Monday.

According to police, the deceased, whose husband is a peon in the university, was getting treatment for depression. She was home alone on Monday afternoon when she took the extreme step.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police were informed around 1pm, following which they initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The deceased is survived by her husband and three children.