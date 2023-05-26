2 dead as Haryana police’s vehicle overturns on Yamuna Expressway

Two people, one of them a woman constable of the Haryana Police, were killed when the vehicle in which they were travelling overturned on the Yamuna Expressway, under the jurisdiction of Dankaur police station in Gautam Budh Nagar, at around 5 am on Thursday.

The police team belonged to Kharkhoda police station in the Sonepat district of Haryana, said Noida police.

The police team was returning after rescuing a kidnapped child and arresting her alleged kidnapper from Chhattisgarh, said Noida police.

According to a statement issued by the Gautam Budh Nagar police, there were at least eight people in the Maruti Ertiga -- two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), one head constable, the driver, the girl’s father and their relative, the 15-year-old girl, and her alleged kidnapper.

While head constable Babita and driver Pradeep were killed, six others, including the two ASIs, suffered injuries, the statement said.

“On the Yamuna Expressway, the driver of the Maruti Ertiga applied emergency brakes, and the vehicle overturned. All occupants of the car suffered injuries and were taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared the head constable and the car driver dead,” said Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

ASIs Vedpal Singh and Veerpal Singh, the rescued girl, her two family members and the suspect in the case, who was booked by the Kharkhoda police under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, were admitted to the hospital for treatment, official said.

“No complaint has been received in the matter. The family members of the deceased have been informed, and the bodies were handed over after a post-mortem examination,” said Kumar.

