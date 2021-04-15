Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman constable killed in Chandigarh road mishap
chandigarh news

Woman constable killed in Chandigarh road mishap

Posted at the police station in Sector 31, she was on her way home with medicines for two-year-old son when a truck hit her scooter on a slip road at Tribune Chowk
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Poonam Yadav, 32, was recruited as a constable in 2011.

A woman constable of Chandigarh Police was killed after being run over by a truck near Tribune Chowk on Wednesday afternoon.

Identified as Poonam Yadav, 32, she was a resident of Zirakpur. Belonging to Mahendergarh in Haryana, she was recruited as a constable in 2011, and was presently posted at the police station in Sector 31. She is survived by her husband and a two-and-a-half-year-old son.

Poonam’s colleagues said that her son was unwell and she had left the police station after taking permission from the seniors. After buying the medicines from Sector 29, she was on her way to Zirakpur when the accident took place around 2pm.

Riding a scooter, as she took the slip road from Tribune Chowk towards Zirakpur, a truck hit her. She fell on the road, and was crushed under the truck’s rear tyre, said police. She was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, but was declared brought dead.

The truck driver, identified as Gagandeep Singh, 40, of Ropar, has been arrested. He was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

With 5,398 new Covid cases, Haryana records highest ever single-day jump

Four of gang held for stealing BSNL cables in Chandigarh

Tardy lifting of wheat has Ambala mandi jam-packed

Chandigarh’s 24x7 water supply project to be high on green gains
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP