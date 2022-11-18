Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman cop among two held for taking 10,000 bribe in Yamunanagar

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 12:36 AM IST

Inspector Jaipal from the vigilance bureau said complainant claimed that ₹20,000 was sought from him for quashing the case but the deal was later struck at ₹10,000

The state vigilance bureau, Panchkula Range, arrested two cops posted at women police station in Yamunanagar for allegedly taking bribe to cancel a ‘false’ case, an official said on Thursday. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

The state vigilance bureau, Panchkula Range, arrested two cops posted at women police station in Yamunanagar for allegedly taking bribe to cancel a ‘false’ case, an official said on Thursday.

Inspector Jaipal from the vigilance bureau said complainant claimed that 20,000 was sought from him for quashing the case, but the deal was later struck at 10,000.

“On Thursday, the women police station was raided by a vigilance team. The amount was recovered from sub-inspector Angrej Singh’s pocket, who was arrested along with ASI Poonam, the investigating officer in the case. They are being questioned and the matter is under investigation,” he added.

Half-burnt pages of holy book found

Ambala Half-burnt pages of a Sikh holy book were found in Krishna Nagar area of Yamunanagar on Thursday, police said.

‘Pothi Sahib’ is a sacred book containing gurbani or scriptural texts.

Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge Subhash said, “Based on the complaint, a case was registered under sections 295 and 295-A of the IPC. No arrest has been made so far and the matter is under investigation.”

