Woman crushed to death as truck hits bike on Chandigarh Road

A 60-year-old woman died after a speeding truck rammed into a motorcycle on which she was riding as a pillion with her husband near Sector-32 on Chandigarh Road on Saturday evening. Investigating officer ASI Sukhdev Singh said the truck has been seized and the driver taken into custody for questioning. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Sheela, 60, a resident of Baba Jeevan Singh Nagar. After the accident, the truck driver attempted to flee but was chased and caught by passers-by, who later handed him over to the police.

Police said Sheela had gone out with her husband on a motorcycle to buy household groceries and other items. When the couple reached near Sector-32 on Chandigarh Road, a speeding truck coming from the Tajpur Road side hit their motorcycle from behind.

The impact of the collision threw both of them onto the road. While the husband fell towards the roadside, Sheela fell towards the truck. During the accident, the rear tyre of the truck ran over her, causing severe head injuries. She died on the spot.

After the incident, the truck driver tried to flee with the vehicle, but people present nearby chased and caught him.

On receiving information, a team from Division Number 7 police station reached the spot. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the civil hospital for post-mortem.

Investigating officer ASI Sukhdev Singh said the truck has been seized and the driver taken into custody for questioning.