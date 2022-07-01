Woman crushed under bus in Muktsar

A 42-year-old woman was crushed to death and her son, 20, critically injured as their motorcycle collided with a private bus at Samalsar village in Moga district on Thursday. Police have booked the bus driver, Harjinder Singh of Badian Kalan village in Muktsar, for causing death by negligence.

Sukhdeep Kaur of Dhurkot village in Faridkot was rushed to the government hospital at Kotkapura where doctors declared her brought dead while her son, Jashanpreet Singh, was referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) in Faridkot. He was later shifted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana.

Police said that after meeting their relatives at Chida village in Moga district, the mother-son duo was returning to their native Dhurkot village on the motorcycle when the incident took place at Samalsar. “The accident was caused due to the negligence of driver as he was driving rashly. The accused fled the spot after the incident, and police teams are conducting raids to nab him,” assistant sub-inspector Basant Singh added.

A case under Sections 304-A (death by negligence), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the driver at the Samalsar police station.