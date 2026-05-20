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Woman dead, 4 of family injured as car falls into gorge in Solan

The deceased has been identified as Pooja, 24, while the injured have been identified as Tota Ram, her father, Sunita, Kaushalya and Nirmala, all residents of Koti village in Solan district

Published on: May 20, 2026 05:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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A woman died and four of her family members were injured after a vehicle fell into a gorge in the Kandaghat area of Solan, police said on Tuesday.

One person dead and four person injured as a car plunged into deep gorge near Sadhu Pul in Kandaghat area of Solan on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Pooja, 24, while the injured have been identified as Tota Ram, her father, Sunita, Kaushalya and Nirmala, all residents of Koti village in Solan district.

The mishap occurred on Tuesday on Kandaghat-Chail link road, when the families were on their way to Solan. When they reached near Dochi village, Tota Ram, who was driving the car, lost control of the vehicle due to which it veered off the road and plunged into a gorge. While Pooja died on the spot, rest of the family members sustained serious injuries. The injured were rescued by the police along with the help of locals and rushed to Civil Hospital, Kandaghat, and later referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman dead, 4 of family injured as car falls into gorge in Solan
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman dead, 4 of family injured as car falls into gorge in Solan
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