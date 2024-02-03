Woman dead, over 30 injured in major blaze at Baddi cosmetics firm; 4 critical

A woman was brought dead to PGIMER more than three dozen workers were injured after a massive fire broke out at a cosmetic manufacturing unit in, Aroma Cosmetic at Jharmajri village in Baddi-Barotiwaala industrial belt, on Friday. Fire tenders dousing the flames at Aroma Cosmetic in Jharmajri village, in Baddi on Friday. (ANI)

Officials said that at least 34 workers had been rescued so far, with five of them being shifted to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

“The four patients at PGIMER, namely Charan Singh, 22, Prem Kumari, 27, Aarti, 25, and Geeta, 25, all residents of Baddi in the Solan district, have suffered spine/head injuries along with minor burns. All these patients are stable and required work up and treatment is being provided,” PGIMER’s medical superintendent and official spokesperson Vipin Koushal said, as per the PGIMER statement.

There were nearly 50 to 60 workers inside the factory when the blaze broke out after the highly inflammable chemicals used for cosmetic production caught fire, said Solan deputy commissioner (DC) Manmohan Sharma.

At least 12 fire tenders from Nalagarh in Solan and the Baddi-Barotiwala were pressed into service to douse the flames as thick smoke engulfed the area.

“People jumped from the first and the second floor of the building to save their lives and sustained multiple injuries on hands, legs and even spine,” he said while talking to reporters at the spot, and added that the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained and a forensic team is on the job.

“Some ran away to their homes and their names are being verified while several others are still missing and attempts are being made to trace them,” said Sharma.

The district administration sought help from the western command headquarters at Chandimandir and the National Disaster Response Force for assistance. “As many as 34 workers have been rescued and referred to various hospitals, causalities cannot be ruled out so far. It took nearly five hours to bring the blaze under control,” said Sharma. He added that the cause behind the fire was being ascertained.

“Of the injured, six were hospitalized at ESI hospital in Katha, two in Baddi and 19 at Brooklyn Hospital in Baddi.

“The exact number of injured people trapped inside will be determined only after the fire slows down . Police teams are on the job,” said director general of police Sanjay Kundu.

The cause of the fire has yet not been ascertained but the workers first sighted flames at the raw material storage. Due to highly inflammable chemicals, the fire spread rapidly at about 2pm. Adjacent buildings have been vacated and the area has been cordoned-off, he added.