Woman dies by suicide in Ludhiana, husband among 6 held

A 40-year-old woman penned a suicide note on the palm of her hand and ended her life in Jhungian Kadar village of Koomkalan on Thursday.

On the basis of her suicide note, six people, including her husband, sister-in-law, two nephews, niece and her husband’s friend, have been arrested. The victim had married the accused 12 years ago and is survived by two daughters, aged 10 and eight.

The victim’s brother said, his brother-in-law, an orchestra artiste, would beat up his sister and had deserted her. Of late, he had been living with his brother’s wife along with his children.

“My sister was not allowed to meet her children. Harassed and humiliated by her husband and his friends and family, she consumed poison,” the complainant said.

She was rushed to a hospital, where she died during treatment. Sub-inspector Harshpal Singh, SHO, Koomkalan police station said, a case had been registered under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).