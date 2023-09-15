Woman dies in Ludhiana, father-in-law held for dowry death; husband on the run

The Sidhwan Bet police on Friday arrested a 60-year-old farmer in a case of dowry death after his 24-year-old daughter-in-law died under mysterious circumstances at her maternal home.

The arrested accused has been identified as Deewan Singh of Baghian Khurd village of Sidhwan Bet. His son Maninder Singh, 25, is yet to be arrested.

Sub-inspector Satpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 304-B (dowry death) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Sidhwan Bet Police station on the complaint of victim’s father Shinderpal Singh.

“It is suspected that the woman died of poisoning. The cause of death would be ascertained after the postmortem of the victim. A hunt is on for the arrest of her husband,” the SI said.

According to the victim’s father, the accused used to harass his daughter, Rajpal Kaur, 24, for not bearing a child. He said that his daughter had married Maninder three years ago. He also alleged that the accused also humiliated his daughter for dowry.

The complainant said that on September 12, Maninder called him and abused him for not giving dowry. Maninder also talked to Rajpal on phone and humiliated her also. He said that she went under mental depression after talking to her husband.

Further, he stated that on September 13, his daughter collapsed in the bathroom. He rushed her to a local hospital. Sensing her critical condition, the doctors referred her to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where she died.