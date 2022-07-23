Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman dies of burns, man critical after fire breaks out in hotel room in Kurukshetra
A 29-year-old woman succumbed to burn injuries while a man sustained serious burn injuries as the hotel room, they were staying in, caught fire near Brahma Sarovar of Kurukshetra
The deceased belonged to Kaithal district and they had hired the room at Krishan Mahal Hotel in Kurukshetra on Friday. The initial reports of the police suggest that the fire broke out in only one room of the hotel and the cause of the fire is being investigated. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
HT Correspondent, Karnal

The deceased belonged to Kaithal district and they had hired the room at Krishan Mahal Hotel on Friday afternoon. The initial reports of the police suggest that the fire broke out in only one room of the hotel and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

The man has been identified as Sonu Kumar (29) of Taragarh village of Kaithal. He has been admitted to the LNJP Civil Hospital, Kurukshetra, and his condition was said to be critical.

The furniture of the room was burnt and the hotel staff reported the matter to the police and a fire tender was called to contain the flames.

Kurukshetra university police station in-charge Raj Pal said that the initial reports suggest that they were not married but had a relationship. It appears that the man had set the room on fire and it seems to be a murder case as the room was locked from the inside. He said that the man also sustained serious burn injuries and he has been admitted to the hospital.

The SHO said that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and a police investigation is on. The police will also record the statement of the man who has been referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, with 90 percent burns.

