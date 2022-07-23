Woman dies of burns, man critical after fire breaks out in hotel room in Kurukshetra
: A 29-year-old woman succumbed to burn injuries while a man sustained serious burn injuries as the hotel room, they were staying in caught fire near Brahma Sarovar of Kurukshetra, the police said on Friday.
The deceased belonged to Kaithal district and they had hired the room at Krishan Mahal Hotel on Friday afternoon. The initial reports of the police suggest that the fire broke out in only one room of the hotel and the cause of the fire is being investigated.
The man has been identified as Sonu Kumar (29) of Taragarh village of Kaithal. He has been admitted to the LNJP Civil Hospital, Kurukshetra, and his condition was said to be critical.
The furniture of the room was burnt and the hotel staff reported the matter to the police and a fire tender was called to contain the flames.
Kurukshetra university police station in-charge Raj Pal said that the initial reports suggest that they were not married but had a relationship. It appears that the man had set the room on fire and it seems to be a murder case as the room was locked from the inside. He said that the man also sustained serious burn injuries and he has been admitted to the hospital.
The SHO said that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and a police investigation is on. The police will also record the statement of the man who has been referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, with 90 percent burns.
-
Couple killed in road accident in Kurukshetra
A couple was killed and their driver sustained injuries in a road accident that took place on the NH-44 near Shahbad of Kurukshetra district on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Rinku Setia (42) and his wife Shalu Setia (40), residents of Rajpura in Punjab. While their driver Ravi Kumar of Patiala has been hospitalised. They were going to Delhi to pick up their daughters from the airport.
-
Ludhiana: Portion of Congress committee office’s roof collapses
After the city witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday, a portion of the District Congress Committee (rural) office's roof collapsed in the wee hours of Friday. In-charge of the office and general secretary of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, Komal Khanna, said it is fortunate the roof collapsed at night as a large number of party workers and leaders visit during the day and there could have been a serious accident.
-
Number of wards may see slight increase in Ludhiana: Punjab local bodies minister
Local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Friday said the delimitation process is 50% complete in all urban local bodies where municipal elections are due at the end of this year, while adding that the number of wards may see a slight increase in Ludhiana. He also conducted a meeting with MC officials and MLAs in Circuit House. Discussions are underway to introduce compostable carry bags.
-
Ludhiana: Man held for molesting stepdaughter
A resident of Gurbachan Colony, Lohara, was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting his stepdaughter. She said the accused is her second husband and her 17-year-old daughter from her first marriage lived with them. Her in-laws didn't believe her either. Shopkeeper booked for raping specially-abled girl A shopkeeper has been booked for raping a 10-year-old specially-abled girl in Ekta Colony The accused has been identified as Vivek Kumar, 21, of Ekta Colony.
-
Ludhiana: 2 yrs on, 7 booked for abetting trader’s suicide
Two years after a 45-year-old trader ended his life in Kabir Nagar, the Division Number 6 police lodged a case of abetment of abetment to suicide against seven people. The accused are a medical store owner, Gopal Sharma; owner of a milk dispensary, Ajay Dhingra; a cloth trader, a hardware store owner, Deepak Dadwal, Sunita Garg, Gopal Das, a grocery store owner and an unidentified scrap dealer in Sahnewal.
