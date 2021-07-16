Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman duped of 25 lakh for black fungus medicine: 2 more held
Woman duped of 25 lakh for black fungus medicine: 2 more held

The accused took ₹25.71 from the woman but never delivered the medicines, following which she filed a cyber complaint
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 01:57 AM IST
The Chandigarh Police have already arrested four persons for the fraud. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)

The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested two more men for duping a Manimajra resident in lieu of providing injections to treat black fungus at lower rates.

The accused have been identified as Vishesh Agarwal, 38, and Vishal Surani, 23, both hailing from Surat, Gujarat.

They were arrested from Surat on the disclosure of Pallav Kumar, 29, and Brijbhushan Verma, 28, both hailing from Bihar, who were nabbed in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, on July 6.

Agarwal and Surani were produced before a court and remanded to police custody till July 17.

All accused are facing a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy registered on June 28 on the complaint of Geeta Rao of Shanti Nagar, Manimajra.

Owner of GA Healthcare Pharma Company, Rao had received a call from a person on May 24, claiming that they were selling liposomal amphotericin B injection for 4,800 a piece, which she agreed to purchase.

Through various transactions, she deposited 25.71 lakh into two bank accounts. The accused had told her that the injections will be dispatched on May 27, but they were not received and the accused went off the grid, she had alleged.

