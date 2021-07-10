Chandigarh woman looking to buy black fungus medicine duped of 25 lakh

The cyber cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested two persons from Bihar on charges of duping a Manimajra resident in lieu of providing injections to treat black fungus at lesser rates.

The accused, identified as Pallav Kumar, 29, and Brijbhushan Verma, 28, both hailing from Bihar, were arrested from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, and were produced before a court on Friday that remanded them to 8-day police custody.

A case was registered on June 28 on the complaint of one Geeta Rao of Shanti Nagar, Manimajra, who said that she was the owner of GA Healthcare Pharma Company.

On May 24, 2021, she said that she received a call from a person stating that they were selling liposomal amphotericin B injection for ₹4,800 a piece, which the complainant agreed to purchase. She deposited a token amount of ₹5,000 to his SBI account. After that, the accused sent her details of Jaleshwar Pharma and also sent a receipt/docket of the said injections to be delivered by DTDC.

After receiving the docket, Geeta sent the rest amount of ₹1.9 lakh to the same account. After that, the complainant sent a requirement of 600 pieces and also transferred an amount of ₹3.36 lakh to the Kotak Mahindra Bank account of the accused. In addition to this, the complainant again transferred ₹20.4 lakh to the SBI account. The accused had told her that the injections would be dispatched on May 27, 2021, but they were not received and the accused went off the grid.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

The address of the person using the accounts was traced to Bihar. The beneficiary banks were traced to Surat, Gujrat. During the investigation, it was found that the SBI account was in the name of Brijbhushan Verma in which an amount of ₹20.4 lakh had been transferred, and the Kotak Mahindra Bank account was in the name Chandan Kumar, in which an amount of ₹3.36 lakh was transferred. Both the accounts were accessed/used by accused Pallav Kumar as the OTP were delivered on his phone number.