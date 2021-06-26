Woman dupes Ludhiana-based fiancé, his father of 35 lakh, 3 booked

A Nagpur-based woman, her brother and an aide have been booked for allegedly duping her fiancé and his father of ₹35 lakh on the pretext of investing in their transport business.

The accused are Shweta, her brother Rahul and one Jatin Sharma. In his complaint, Davinder Kumar of GK Vihar of Manakwal Road, said his son had met Shweta on Facebook in 2017. The two became engaged soon after.

After the engagement, the accused convinced him to invest in their transport business, which would be based in Nagpur. They assured him that they would send him a cut of the profit every month, the complainant said.

Kumar availed a loan of ₹35 lakh to invest in the business. Initially, when the accused did not send him any money, he assumed that they would start sending it once the business was established. After a few months, the accused told him that they had to wind up the business. Upon realising that he had been duped, he lodged a police complaint on December 12.

Assistant sub-inspector Kulvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.