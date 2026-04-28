Woman employee molested at construction site: Kharar court summons contractor to face trial

A local court in Kharar has summoned a contractor to face trial for allegedly molesting and threatening a woman employee at a construction site in New Sunny Enclave, observing that there was sufficient prima facie material to proceed against him.

During the preliminary probe, the complainant placed on record copies of chats and written complaints. (HT PHOTO)

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Judicial magistrate first class Gurmehtab Singh ordered the summons under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after examining the complaint and preliminary evidence provided by the woman.

According to her counsel, advocate Tejwinder Singh, on December 3, 2023, around 11 am, when the complainant was alone in her office – a flat in Sector 123 – the accused barged in and molested her. He had also ensured that the labourers working at the site were moved away in advance.

The complainant, however, managed to free herself, following which the accused allegedly abused her and threatened to defame her by spreading false allegations about her personal life. He also allegedly threatened to kill her.

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{{^usCountry}} During the preliminary probe, the complainant placed on record copies of chats and written complaints. Two supervisors working at the site supported her version, stating that she had raised the alarm immediately after the incident and that they had seen objectionable messages sent by the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the preliminary probe, the complainant placed on record copies of chats and written complaints. Two supervisors working at the site supported her version, stating that she had raised the alarm immediately after the incident and that they had seen objectionable messages sent by the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Observing that the allegations were supported by witness testimony and material on record, the court held that a prima facie case was made out and summoned the accused to face trial. The case is now listed for May 27. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Observing that the allegations were supported by witness testimony and material on record, the court held that a prima facie case was made out and summoned the accused to face trial. The case is now listed for May 27. {{/usCountry}}

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