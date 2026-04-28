...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Woman employee molested at construction site: Kharar court summons contractor to face trial

According to her counsel, advocate Tejwinder Singh, on December 3, 2023, around 11 am, when the complainant was alone in her office – a flat in Sector 123 – the accused barged in and molested her

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 07:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
Advertisement

A local court in Kharar has summoned a contractor to face trial for allegedly molesting and threatening a woman employee at a construction site in New Sunny Enclave, observing that there was sufficient prima facie material to proceed against him.

During the preliminary probe, the complainant placed on record copies of chats and written complaints. (HT PHOTO)

Judicial magistrate first class Gurmehtab Singh ordered the summons under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after examining the complaint and preliminary evidence provided by the woman.

According to her counsel, advocate Tejwinder Singh, on December 3, 2023, around 11 am, when the complainant was alone in her office – a flat in Sector 123 – the accused barged in and molested her. He had also ensured that the labourers working at the site were moved away in advance.

The complainant, however, managed to free herself, following which the accused allegedly abused her and threatened to defame her by spreading false allegations about her personal life. He also allegedly threatened to kill her.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman employee molested at construction site: Kharar court summons contractor to face trial
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman employee molested at construction site: Kharar court summons contractor to face trial
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.