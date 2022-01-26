Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Woman escapes from Covid ward in Chandigarh, booked

The 30-year-old Mohali woman was admitted to the Covid ward at GMCH, Sector 32, along with her newborn child after testing positive for the virus
On January 21, a Chandigarh woman held for drug peddling had escaped from the Covid ward at GMSH, Sector 16, but was nabbed within two hours. (HT/Representative image)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 12:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 30-year-old Mohali woman admitted to the Covid-19 ward along with her newborn child after testing positive for the virus escaped from the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, on Monday. She has been booked.

Dr Abhishek, emergency medical officer, GMCH, told police that the woman from Barodhi village in Mohali was admitted to the Covid-19 ward on January 22. The woman left the hospital on January 24 along with her two-day-old son without any intimation and thus disobeying the quarantine guidelines, he said.

A case has been registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) of the Indian Penal Code besides under the Disaster Management Act.

Theft suspect tries to flee, caught

A man arrested for theft tried to escape from the police custody after pushing the cops escorting him, but was apprehended after a brief chase.

Assistant sub-inspector Gajraj Singh, deployed at the police station in Sector 34, Chandigarh, said that suspect Sandeep, alias Kala, of Sector 52, was arrested in a theft case on January 20. He tried to escape from the parking lot of the police station after being brought from medical examination on January 24. He has been booked under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the IPC.

On January 21, a woman held for drug peddling had escaped from the Covid-19 ward at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, but was nabbed within two hours.

